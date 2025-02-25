Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,690 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOG opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.81. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOG. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,697. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

