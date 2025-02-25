Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $19,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Toro alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,639,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Toro by 996,664.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 498,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,146,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 334,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTC opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Toro announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.