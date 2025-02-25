Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.34 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $202.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.12.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

