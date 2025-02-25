Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 39.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,012,448. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

