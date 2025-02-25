Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 4.6 %

EL stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Report on EL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.