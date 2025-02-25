Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.