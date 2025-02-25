Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 26.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $158.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.60. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

