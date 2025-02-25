Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $31,026,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,703,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 741.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 63,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,654,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 437,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,551,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.40.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $306.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.92 and a 200-day moving average of $299.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.64 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.60 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.