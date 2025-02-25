Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,793.92. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,686 shares of company stock worth $479,022 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

