Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,366 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 162.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 377,605 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,965,000. Orca Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 454,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,209,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,591 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

