Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 369 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $18,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AAON alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AAON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

AAON Stock Down 3.4 %

AAON stock opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.87. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average of $114.31.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,986. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.