Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,112 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $20,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SKX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,585.96. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 12,046 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $795,999.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,604. The trade was a 31.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,600,899. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SKX opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

