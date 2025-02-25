Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 100,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNW shares. Citigroup raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

