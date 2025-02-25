Principal Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Principal Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1,021.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

HUM opened at $255.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

