PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 14,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

