Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.06. 25,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 38,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

