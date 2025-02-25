Q1 Earnings Estimate for Bel Fuse Issued By Northland Capmk

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Bel Fuse stock opened at $84.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 319.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.56%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.