Q1 Earnings Estimate for IONS Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,762,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $20,801,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,349,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 921,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 38,843 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $1,229,380.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,616.95. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,632.24. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,816 shares of company stock worth $3,603,914 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

