Q1 Earnings Forecast for Amplitude Issued By DA Davidson

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amplitude in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amplitude’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMPL. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,496. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,951,000 after acquiring an additional 447,277 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,911,000 after purchasing an additional 770,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,056,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 52,033 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

