Q1 Earnings Forecast for Coeur Mining Issued By Cormark

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 665,452 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 199,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.