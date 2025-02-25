Q2 Earnings Estimate for RB Global Issued By Raymond James

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RB Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

RB Global Stock Performance

TSE:RBA opened at C$146.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of C$95.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$123.37.

About RB Global

Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.