Q2 Earnings Forecast for Alico Issued By Roth Capital

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alico in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alico’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alico’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 91.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alico to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $29.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alico has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

Alico Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alico by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alico by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 217,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alico by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

