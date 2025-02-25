Q2 Earnings Forecast for RB Global Issued By Raymond James

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for RB Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA opened at $102.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.96. RB Global has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $106.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $266,148,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $209,931,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,429 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 808,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after purchasing an additional 610,843 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

