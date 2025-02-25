Q2 Earnings Forecast for Teradyne Issued By Zacks Research

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TER. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

TER stock opened at $113.58 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.99.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

