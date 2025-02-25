Q2 EPS Estimate for Dolby Laboratories Boosted by Analyst

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

DLB opened at $81.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $963,351.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,957.76. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,755.06. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,675. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

