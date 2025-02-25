Q2 EPS Estimate for Trane Technologies Boosted by Analyst

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.36 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%.

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $346.49 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $279.00 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.36.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,135,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

