Q2 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Cut by Zacks Research

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 559,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

