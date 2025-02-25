Q2 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Decreased by Analyst

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $13.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank set a C$140.00 target price on Canadian Tire and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian Tire from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:CTC opened at C$225.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$192.10 and a 52 week high of C$275.36. The firm has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$218.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$223.71.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

