Q2 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Reduced by Zacks Research

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.9 %

MAN stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

