Q2 EPS Estimates for Rogers Sugar Decreased by Analyst

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

RSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.40.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.73. The firm has a market cap of C$710.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.12 and a twelve month high of C$6.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Dionne sold 50,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$320,943.65. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$119,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 160,710 shares of company stock worth $871,121. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

