Q3 Earnings Forecast for Ardelyx Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.03. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,768.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,378.48. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 213,300 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $996,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,032.55. The trade was a 14.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,408 shares of company stock worth $761,963. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

