Q3 Earnings Forecast for OneSpaWorld Issued By William Blair

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpaWorld in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

OSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $18.83 on Monday. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,706.80. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

