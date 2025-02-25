Q3 EPS Forecast for Roper Technologies Raised by Analyst

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $576.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.28. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $584.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.