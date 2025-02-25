Q4 Earnings Estimate for iA Financial Issued By Desjardins

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$144.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.63.

iA Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

TSE IAG opened at C$132.91 on Monday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$80.95 and a 12-month high of C$141.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.59. The stock has a market cap of C$12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$685,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total value of C$68,125.80. Insiders have sold 11,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,142 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.