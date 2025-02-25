Q4 Earnings Estimate for Prothena Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $819.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. Prothena has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $31.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Prothena by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Prothena by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.