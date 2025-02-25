Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.11.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $259.79 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $544,937,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,068,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 550,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after purchasing an additional 373,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

