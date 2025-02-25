Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.22. 12,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 9,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
Raia Drogasil Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.
Raia Drogasil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Raia Drogasil
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.