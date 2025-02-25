Raymond James Estimates Newmont’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.37.

Newmont Stock Down 2.8 %

NEM opened at $44.05 on Monday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger bought 9,498 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $611,090.70. The trade was a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 191.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

