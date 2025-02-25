Reliance (NYSE:RS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $321.00 to $327.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.17.

Reliance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $299.55 on Monday. Reliance has a fifty-two week low of $256.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.46.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Reliance by 26.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 86,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

