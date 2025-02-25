Rep. Jake Auchincloss Sells Off Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-Massachusetts) recently sold shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT). In a filing disclosed on February 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in State Street stock on February 18th.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at State Street

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Auchincloss

Jake Auchincloss (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Auchincloss (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jake Auchincloss was born in Boston, Massachusetts. Auchincloss served in the United States Marine Corps from 2010 to 2015 and reached the rank of captain. He earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard College in 2010 and a graduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016. Auchincloss’ career experience includes working as a product manager with a cybersecurity startup and as a senior manager for new products with Solaria Labs at Liberty Mutual Insurance.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

