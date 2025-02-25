Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:CHP Q3 Earnings

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Choice Properties REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

