Research Analysts Set Expectations for Booking Q2 Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $49.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $51.14. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $207.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2025 earnings at $96.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $244.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking stock opened at $5,049.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,901.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,580.38. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 24.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Booking by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,434,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

