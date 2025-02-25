Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA):

2/19/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $152.00 to $163.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00.

2/11/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $159.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $161.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $159.50.

1/24/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $157.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $163.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $162.85 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $826,562,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,226,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,507,000 after purchasing an additional 928,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,074,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,694,000 after buying an additional 899,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,015,000 after buying an additional 708,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

