Reviewing Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) & Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP)

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pamt and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Pamt currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.47%. Given Pamt’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pamt is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Pamt has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pamt and Celadon Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million 0.38 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -8.60 Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celadon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pamt.

Summary

Pamt beats Celadon Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

