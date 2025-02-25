River Street Advisors LLC Buys 812 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $9,858,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 14,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

