Riverstone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 10.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.88. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

