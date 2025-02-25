Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAOI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $44.50.

In related news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,017.04. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $80,820.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,756.27. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,801. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,594 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,596,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 515,489 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,019,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after buying an additional 70,210 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

