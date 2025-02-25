Roth Capital Has Negative Estimate for Celsius Q1 Earnings

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CELH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of CELH opened at $31.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $4,855,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $1,684,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $4,486,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 894,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 648,582 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

