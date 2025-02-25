Roth Capital Issues Negative Forecast for EOSE Earnings

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Separately, Roth Mkm cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
NASDAQ EOSE opened at $4.26 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 61,220.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,626 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,632,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $4,871,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,628,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,403,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,430 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
