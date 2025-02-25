Roth Capital Issues Negative Forecast for EOSE Earnings

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $4.26 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 61,220.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,626 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,632,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $4,871,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,628,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,403,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,430 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.