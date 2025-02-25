Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Forecast for LYV Earnings

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

LYV stock opened at $154.59 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

