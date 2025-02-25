Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Forecast for LYV Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion.
LYV stock opened at $154.59 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
